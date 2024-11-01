Kansas City Royals Get Roster Clarity on Three Key Players as Offseason Begins
The Kansas City Royals, who advanced to the American League Division Series in 2024, have already started to get some roster clarity for 2025.
On Thursday, as the MLB offseason officially got underway, the Royals learned that pitcher Chris Stratton and outfielder Hunter Renfroe would be coming back next season. They exercised their player options. The Royals also declined their option on utility player Adam Frazier.
Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com on Stratton and Renfroe:
The following players have exercised their options for 2025, per sources: Dbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery, Royals OF Hunter Renfroe and Royals RHP Chris Stratton.
Feinsand also had the report on Frazier:
The 34-year-old Stratton went 4-3 for the Royals this season in 57 games. He pitched to a 5.55 ERA and registered four saves. A nine-year veteran, he's pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Royals. He helped Texas win the 2023 World Series title.
Renfroe will be back on a $7.5 million deal for 2025. The 32-year-old hit .229 this year with 15 homers. He's a lifetime .238 hitter who has played with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. He's hit more than 30 homers twice in his career.
Frazier struggled this season, hitting .202 with just four home runs. A former All-Star, Frazier is about to be 33 years old. As someone who can play all over the infield and moonlight in the outfield, he should find a job in 2025, but it may be on a minor league deal.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.