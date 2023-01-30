Kansas City Royals Re-Sign AL Cy Young, 6x All-Star to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Royals have re-signed 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner and six-time All-Star Zack Greinke to a one-year contract, Bob Frescoe and Ken Rosenthal report.

Per Frescoe, the deal will be officially announced Tuesday morning.

Greinke was selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2002 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida. He pitched his first seven Major League seasons for the Royals, before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers following the 2010 Major League season. With the Royals, Greinke was named an All-Star in 2009, the same year in which he received the AL Cy Young Award.

After 11 seasons away from the club, Greinke returned to the Royals last March. Greinke turned 39 last October, but has remained a highly effective pitcher. He posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 26 starts and 137 innings pitched for the Royals in 2022.

In his time away from the Royals, he pitched for the Brewers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros. Greinke pitched in the 2019 and 2021 World Series with the Astros.

