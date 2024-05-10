Livvy Dunne's Posts on Social Have Gone Viral in Advance of Paul Skenes's Debut
The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up top pitching prospect Paul Skenes to make his much-anticipated Major League debut on Saturday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs.
It will be the most anticipated pitching debut since Stephen Strasburg in 2010 and the game will air nationally on MLB Network. Skenes was the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft in 2023 and helped lead LSU to a College World Series championship the same year.
In addition to seeing Skenes's debut, you can expect to see a lot of his megastar girlfriend on camera. Olivia "Livvy" Dunne, who is a national champion gymnast at LSU and NIL superstar, will be in attendance, as she's confirmed in multiple now-viral social media posts.
She's actually been chronicling the entire week on social media, as she first posted on Tik-Tok about getting the news that Skenes was headed to the big leagues. The two were together at the time.
Then, on Thursday, she posted on Instagram a picture of her and Skenes together in Pittsburgh and a photo of Skenes driving right by PNC Park.
The baseball season is longer than the football season, and Skenes will pitch in more games than Travis Kelce played in, but you can bet that Major League baseball will do its best to capitalize on Dunne's fame much in the same way that the NFL did with Taylor Swift and Kelce this season.
The Pirates and Cubs will play on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. ET. Skenes had a 0.99 ERA at Triple-A this season.
