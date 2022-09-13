Los Angeles Angels 3B Anthony Rendon Hopes To Return This Season

Skip to main content
Angels 3B Anthony Rendon Hopes To Return This Season, Still Must Serve Suspension

Anthony Rendon has been injured since June, but the third baseman hopes to play for the Angels before the 2022 season ends.

Once thought to be out for the year, Anthony Rendon has his sights set on a late-season return to the Angels' lineup.

The third baseman underwent wrist surgery in June, a procedure that was expected to end his 2022 campaign. However, Rendon has been fully participating in defensive drills, and he took on-field batting practice on Monday.

His hope is to play a few games for the Halos before the end of the year.

“That’s always been the thing, to come back,” Rendon said Monday, according to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “That’s what I was pushing for the whole time. I’m going to push myself, push myself. I’m going to have them push me, push me. And if it works, we’re going to listen to my body. If it doesn’t feel good, we’ll pull it back. We’re just going to push as much as my body will take.” 

Rendon went on to say that a 2022 return would give him some "peace of mind" heading into the offseason. It would also give him a chance to get a five-game suspension out of the way this year, a losing season for Los Angeles, instead of next year.

The 31-year-old picked up a five-game suspension for his role in a June brawl with the Mariners. Rendon was already injured at that point — he did some shoving despite wearing a cast — and can't serve his suspension until he comes off the injured list.

If Rendon is going to play again this year, he will need to do so with more than five games left in the Angels' season.

Rendon played in just 45 games before his injury. He slashed .228/.324/.383 with five home runs and 24 RBI.

Injuries have been a common theme since Rendon signed a monster deal with the Angels prior to the 2020 season. While he played in 52 of 60 games during that pandemic-shortened season, he made just 58 appearances last year due to a variety of injuries, including a hip impingement that required surgery.

