Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout Joins Rare Baseball History Over Last 100 Years
On Wednesday, we wrote about how Mike Trout can't stop hitting home runs against the Tampa Bay Rays.
On Thursday, we're writing about how Mike Trout's stolen base prowess is helping him re-write the baseball history books.
Trout stole multiple bases on Thursday against Tampa, giving him five steals for the year to this point.
Per Matt Birch of the Angels on social media:
Players in the last 100 years with 8+ HR and 5+ SB through 19 team games:
Mike Trout, (2024)
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD (2020)
Larry Walker, COL (1997)
Mo Vaughn, BOS (1995)
Reggie Jackson, OAK (1974)
Considering Walker and Jackson are in the Hall of Fame, that's pretty elite company. Also.... Mo Vaughn??? Okay, then.
It's been a great start for Trout, who has spent a considerable amount of time on the injured list over the last few years. In the wake of Shohei Ohtani leaving in free agency, he's looking to re-assert himself as one of the most productive players in the entire sport.
Entering play on Thursday, Trout was hitting .282 with the eight homers and 11 RBI. He now has the five stolen bases.
Lifetime, Trout is one of the best players to ever play the game. He's a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and a nine-time Silver Slugger.
To be honest, given Trout's recent injury history and his age (32), it's surprising to see him running this much in the early going. He hasn't stolen more than 10 bases in a season since 2019. He has only stolen six in the prior four seasons combined.
