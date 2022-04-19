VIDEO: Freddie Freeman's First Home Run With Los Angeles Dodgers Against Former Team Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit his first home run for the organization against his former team of 15 years, the Atlanta Braves. Watch the replay with a booming Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman homered his first at-bat against his former Atlanta Braves team of 15 years on Monday.
Off of Huascar Ynoa's pitch, Freeman and all of Dodger Stadium witnessed a beautiful ball slice through deep center field. The nearly sold-out stadium erupted as Freeman's family led by his older son Charlie celebrated from the suite.
Take a look at the play embedded in the tweet below with 673,000 views and counting.
The Dodgers lead the series 1-0 after a 7-4 victory on Monday. Freeman isn't done seeing his former teammates yet as there's still two games left in the series.
The second game starts at 7:10 PDT on Tuesday, April 19 followed by the third game on Wednesday, April 20 at 12:10 PDT.
