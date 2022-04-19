VIDEO: Freddie Freeman's First Home Run With Los Angeles Dodgers Against Former Team Atlanta Braves

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman homered his first at-bat against his former Atlanta Braves team of 15 years on Monday.

Off of Huascar Ynoa's pitch, Freeman and all of Dodger Stadium witnessed a beautiful ball slice through deep center field. The nearly sold-out stadium erupted as Freeman's family led by his older son Charlie celebrated from the suite.

Take a look at the play embedded in the tweet below with 673,000 views and counting.

The Dodgers lead the series 1-0 after a 7-4 victory on Monday. Freeman isn't done seeing his former teammates yet as there's still two games left in the series.

The second game starts at 7:10 PDT on Tuesday, April 19 followed by the third game on Wednesday, April 20 at 12:10 PDT.

