MLB Roundup (April 7): Cubs Take Down Brewers; Beer The Hero for Diamondbacks

The 2022 Major League Baseball season got rolling on Thursday with seven games — two were rained out — with the Chicago Cubs posting the first win of the day and Arizona Diamondbacks walking it off to end the night on a Seth Beer home run.

Veteran Kyle Hendricks, the last holdover in the rotation from the Cubs' 2016 World Series title, pitched well for the Cubs in knocking off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4.

“My changeup played off of a lot of good curveballs at the right times, so overall, I was pretty good at being aggressive and setting the tone,” Hendricks said. “I’d still like to do a little better: a leadoff walk, 0-2 hit batter and another bad walk. Those three things — just got to clean that up. But it was a good day, definitely something I can build on.”

Here is our daily roundup on Fastball, the full day around the league in two minutes or less.

Thursday's Results (April 7)

CUBS 5, BREWERS 4: xxx Ian Happ had three hits and Nico Hoerner hit the first homer in the majors this year in the Chicago Cubs' 5-4 home win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Opening Day starter Kyle Hendricks was solid for the Cubs, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing just one earned run. Willie Adames, Andrew McCutcheon and Rowdy Tellez all had two hits for Milwaukee.

Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to give Kansas City a 3-1 win over Cleveland, playing its first game in the regular season after changing their name from Indians to Guardians. Zach Grienke allowed just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings for Kansas City.

Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis and the day was huge success, as the Cardinals pounded Pittsburgh 9-0 on Opening Day. Pujols, a Cardinal hero, went 0-for-5 as the designated hitter, but left fielder Tyler O'Neill drove in five runs and Adam Wainwright pitched six scoreless innings. Pittsburgh had just six hits in the shutout.

Fill-in starter Tyler Megill threw five shutout innings to help New York beat Washington. Four Mets starters — Pete Alonso, Robinson Cano, Mark Canha and Jeff McNeil all had two hits for New York.

The Atlanta Braves hoisted their 2021 World Series banner on Thursday night, but Cincinnati stole its thunder in a 6-3 win. Reds third baseman Brandon Drury, hitting out of the nine hole, hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to blow the game open. Starter Max Fried got roughed up for Atlanta, allowing five runs in five innings.

Framber Valdez outdueld Shohei Ohtani in Houston's 3-1 over Los Angeles, the Astros' 10th straight win on Opening Day, tying a major-league record. Valdez was fabulous, allowing just two hits in 6 2/3 innings. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez homered for Houston.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, PADRES 2:

RED SOX-YANKEES: ppd., rain

MARINERS-TWINS: ppd, rain

Friday's American League schedule

Boston Red Sox (0-0) at New York Yankees (0-0), 1:05 p.m. ET

Chicago White Sox (0-0) at Detroit Tigers (0-0), 1:10 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles (0-0) at Tampa Bay Rays (0-0), 3:10 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners (0-0) at Minnesota Twins (0-0), 4:10 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers (0-0) at Toronto Blue Jays (0-0), 7:07 p.m. ET

Houston Astros (1-0) at Los Angeles Angels (0-1), 9:38 p.m. ET

Friday's National League schedule

Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) at Chicago Cubs (1-0), 2:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0) at Colorado Rockies (0-0), 4:10 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins (0-0) at San Francisco Giants (0-0), 4:35 p.m. ET

New York Mets (1-0) at Washington Nationals (0-1), 7:05 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds (1-0) at Atlanta Braves (0-1), 7:20 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres (0-1) at Arizona Diamondbacks (1-0), 9:40 p.m. ET

Friday's Interleague schedule

Oakland Athletics (0-0) at Philadelphia Phillies (0-0), 3:05 p.m. ET

