Los Angeles Police Department Reports Multiple Serious Incidents After Dodgers Title

While the Los Angeles Dodgers were celebrating in New York, parts of Los Angeles descended into chaos.

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with the Commissioner’s Trophy after beating the New York Yankees in game five to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers captured the 2024 World Series title on Wednesday night by beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5.

It was the eighth title in franchise history, and while the celebration was raging in New York, it took a dark turn in some parts of Los Angeles.

Per USA Today Sports:

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees to win the World Series in Game 5. While many fans celebrated, police said multiple businesses were looted and property was vandalized as some celebrations turned "violent."

Los Angeles Police reported that a Metro bus was set on fire by a hostile crowd, in addition to the looting.

It's certainly a disappointing turn of events with regards to an occasion that should be so joyous for so many. The Dodgers will now return home for a parade through the city, something they didn't get a chance to experience after their 2020 COVID title.

The Dodgers were built to win the World Series after acquiring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow over the last few years, but this win was still a testament to the group's resilience. Ohtani didn't pitch all season while Clayton Kershaw didn't pitch most of it. Yamamoto and Glasnow missed significant time with injury and Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin also missed all year with injury.

With Ohtani (presumably) able to pitch next season and Glasnow coming back, the Dodgers will remain favorites for the 2025 World Series title. And they've also been linked to superstar free agent Juan Soto recently as well.

