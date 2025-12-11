Mariners’ Top Priority Is Bringing Back All-Star, Per Insider

The Seattle Mariners did not make any moves at the Winter Meetings this week. They have already re-signed Josh Naylor to a five-year deal, but their work isn’t done yet.

A few of their key players from the 2025 roster are still free agents, including second baseman Jorge Polanco, who played the role of the hero several times during the postseason.

Polanco will likely get a bigger contract this time around in free agency after a strong 2025 season. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that with Naylor already back, the top priority is now a reunion with Polanco, though that isn’t the only player on their target list for infield help.

“We also have to spread a wider net than that,” Jerry Dipoto said.

Mariners Eyeing Reunion With Polanco

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old former All-Star had one of the best seasons of his career in Seattle this year. He hit .265/.326/.495 with 26 home runs, 78 RBI and an .821 OPS. He also had the game-winning hit in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

They’ll have to spend a little more if they want to keep Polanco, but they did it with Naylor, so they could potentially do the same with Polanco.

If they can’t keep Polanco, however, then they can pivot to the trade market. They have shown interest in both Brendan Donovan and Ketel Marte. Both players could give the Mariners what they are looking for without forcing them to spend extra money in free agency.

So, it makes sense that the Mariners would want to cast a wider net as they look into all of their options to improve for 2026. Polanco might be the best option in terms of production, but both Marte and Donovan are solid pieces that could give them the push to finally get to the World Series next year.

They have a lot of options they can explore, but it also makes sense that Polanco is the top priority. Still, they shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket, so they’ll have some decisions to make in the coming days.

The Winter Meetings may be over, but the offseason is in full swing, and the stage has been set for more moves to happen.

