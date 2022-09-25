Miami Marlins, Manager Don Mattingly Mutually Agree to Part Ways

2022 will be Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly's last year with the club, Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson report.

Mish and McPherson are reporting that the Marlins and Mattingly have mutually agreed to part ways and move on from each other, upon the conclusion of the season.

Mattingly's contract is up at the end of 2022, and the 61-year-old can explore free agency, if he chooses to remain involved in baseball.

Mattingly is just over a week away from wrapping up his seventh season as the Marlins' manager. In seven years with the Marlins, Mattingly's clubs posted just one winning season, when the Marlins went 31-29 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Marlins swept the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the first-ever National League Wild Card Series, advancing to their first National League Division Series since 2003, the same year that they went on to win the World Series over the New York Yankees.

Mattingly was named the 2020 National League Manager of the Year. It was the first time that a Marlins manager won the award since Joe Girardi, in 2006.

The Marlins hired Mattingly in 2015 after the Los Angeles Dodgers chose to move on from him. Su Mattingly managed the Dodgers for five years.

The Marlins have not named a replacement for Mattingly yet, and will be searching for a new manager this winter.

"Today I am announcing that I will not be seeking a contract extension with the Miami Marlins," Mattingly said Sunday in a press release. "After meeting with [Marlins owner Bruce] Sherman and discussing with (general manager) Kim Ng, all parties agreed that it was time for a new voice for the organization. I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I've developed within the organization. I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville, and to any future endeavors."