Miles Teller Goes Crazy Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4

'Top Gun: Maverick' star Miles Teller was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Saturday night, during the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies take a 3-1 series lead with their win, and can clinch their first trip to the World Series since 2009 with a win Sunday.
Lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan Miles Teller was at Saturday night's game at Citizens Bank Park, cheering on his team in game four of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

Teller was spotted somewhere behind home plate in the Phillies crowd Saturday night, waving a rally towel and having a joyous time.

The FOX broadcast crew caught Teller on camera at the game Saturday, jumping for joy as the Phillies tied the game 6-6, a game the San Diego Padres once led 4-0.

Videos on Twitter also captured the movie star having a great time Saturday night.

But it wasn't the first game of the series that Teller attended.

Teller was also spotted in the crowd during the Phillies' 4-2 win over the Padres Friday night.

Teller was born in Downington, Pennsylvania. After living in Pennsylvania and Delaware for the early years of his life, his family moved to Citrus County, Florida at age 12.

Teller played baseball competitively growing up and dreamed of one day becoming a big leaguer. He may not have fulfilled his dream to play professional baseball, but he did the next best thing, becoming a movie star in major motion pictures.

As of October 21, his film, Top Gun: Maverick, has grossed 1.454 billion worldwide since its release in the spring.

Teller made a cameo as a fictional version of himself in the 2012 film, Project X. The Project X version of Teller was a baseball player at USC.

Earlier this season, Teller threw out the first pitch at a Phillies game, with former Phillies star Ryan Howard catching him.

Howard threw out the first pitch at Saturday's game.

