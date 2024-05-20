Milwaukee Brewers' Lefty Wade Miley Gives Painful Assessment After Getting Major Surgery
Milwaukee Brewers' left-handed pitcher Wade Miley offered up a brutally honest assessment of what it was like undergoing Tommy John surgery recently.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Milwaukee Brewers veteran starter Wade Miley, 37, on undergoing his first elbow surgery last week:
"It kind of sucks. If I knew it would hurt like this, I probably would have just retired. Seriously. The first few days have been brutal. I won’t have any more, unless I’m about to die, and they’ve got to do it."
Miley said prior to the surgery that he wanted to get the operation so he could come back, but given his age, and that he'll be almost 40 when he's healthy, there's no telling what kind of interest he'll even get.
It's really unfortunate timing for an often underappreciated player. It's also unfortunate for the Brewers, who are hurting in the pitching department after trading Corbin Burnes and Adrian Houser this offseason. They also lost Eric Lauer to free agency and Brandon Woodruff to injury.
Miley had re-signed with the Brewers this offseason and officially ends the year at 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts. He is in the 14th year of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and Brewers.
He's 108-99 lifetime with a 4.07 ERA, winning a career-high 16 games back in 2011. He was an All-Star that season.
The Brewers are currently 27-19 and in first place in the National League Central.
