Minnesota Twins Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Minnesota Twins added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Brent Headrick, Matt Canterino, Casey Legumina and Edouard Julien. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Twins have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Twins have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Jorge Alcala

Jordan Balazovic

Matt Canterino

Jhoan Duran

Blayne Enlow

Sonny Gray

Brent Headrick

Ronny Henriquez

Griffin Jax

Casey Legumina

Jorge Lopez

Kenta Maeda

Tyler Mahle

Trevor Megill

Jovani Moran

Bailey Ober

Chris Paddack

Emilio Pagan

Joe Ryan

Cole Sands

Caleb Thielbar

Louie Varland

Josh Winder

Simeon Woods Richardson

Catchers

Ryan Jeffers

Infielders

Luis Arraez

Edouard Julien

Royce Lewis

Jose Miranda

Jorge Polanco

Gio Urshela

Outfielders

Byron Buxton

Gilberto Celestino

Mark Contreras

Kyle Garlick

Nick Gordon

Max Kepler

Alex Kirilloff

Trevor Larnach

Matt Wallner

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.