Minnesota Twins Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Minnesota Twins added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Brent Headrick, Matt Canterino, Casey Legumina and Edouard Julien. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Twins have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Twins have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Jorge Alcala
Jordan Balazovic
Matt Canterino
Jhoan Duran
Blayne Enlow
Sonny Gray
Brent Headrick
Ronny Henriquez
Griffin Jax
Casey Legumina
Jorge Lopez
Kenta Maeda
Tyler Mahle
Trevor Megill
Jovani Moran
Bailey Ober
Chris Paddack
Emilio Pagan
Joe Ryan
Cole Sands
Caleb Thielbar
Louie Varland
Josh Winder
Simeon Woods Richardson
Catchers
Ryan Jeffers
Infielders
Luis Arraez
Edouard Julien
Royce Lewis
Jose Miranda
Jorge Polanco
Gio Urshela
Outfielders
Byron Buxton
Gilberto Celestino
Mark Contreras
Kyle Garlick
Nick Gordon
Max Kepler
Alex Kirilloff
Trevor Larnach
Matt Wallner
