MLB Announces Pitch Clock, Larger Bases and Ban on Shifts for 2023

Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced three significant changes coming to the sport in 2023.

Starting next spring, MLB will adopt a pitch clock, a restriction on infield shifts, and an increase in the size of bases.

Adding a pitch clock won't exactly be foreign territory for Major League Baseball. The sport currently has a time limit for pitchers in between pitches, but umpires haven't been empowered to implement it.

Rule 8.04 of the Major League Baseball rulebook has long stated the following:

8.04 When the bases are unoccupied, the pitcher shall deliver the ball to the batter within 12 seconds after he receives the ball. Each time the pitcher delays the game by violating this rule, the umpire shall call “Ball.”

This rule has not been implemented. Now, it will be.

Beginning in 2023, MLB will have a hard pitch timer. A pitcher must deliver the ball within 15 seconds when the bases are empty. With a runner (or runners) on base, the pitcher will have 20 seconds to do so.

Similarly, the batter will be allowed one timeout per plate appearance.

Major League Baseball hopes to speed up the pace of play, after testing out a hard pitch clock in Independent League baseball, as well as minor league affiliate leagues.

In its first year of implementation, the average time of a minor league game was reduced by 26 minutes from 2021 to 2022.

Longer game times are not a problem, but Major League Baseball hopes that speeding up the pace of play of its games will enhance the sport as an entertainment product, harkening back to the days of the 1970s and 1980s, when games were played at a significantly faster pace and baseball truly was America's pastime.

The new shift restrictions will require all four infielders to have both of their feet in the infield dirt when their team's pitcher is on the rubber. Similarly, two infielders are required to be positioned on both sides of second base when the pitch is released.

Major League Baseball hopes that a restriction on shifting will bring about more base hits, more diving catches, and exciting plays in the field, also enhancing the sport as an entertainment product. Fielders with more range and athleticism will be rewarded for their skills.

First, second and third base will all increase in size from 15 inch-square bases to 18-inch square bases. MLB cited this change as one that will have a positive impact on player safety. In addition to that, the league has had a recent problem with players stealing bases, then sliding off the base for a split-second, and being called out on replay review. This is causing teams to be more hesitant to take an extra base on a base hit, or steal, another exciting facet of the game that is being limited. Increasing the size of the bases could also enhance the entertainment product of Major League Baseball.

All three changes will be implemented at spring training, giving players a chance to get adjusted before Opening Day.