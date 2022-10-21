MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Finalists
Thursday afternoon, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists for the National League were announced.
Each position has three finalists. In addition to all nine positions, Rawlings also included its nominees for utility men, a new Gold Glove category announced last month.
The winners will be revealed during an hour-long, special edition of 'Baseball Tonight' on ESPN Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, running before game four of the 2022 World Series.
The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.
Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.
The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals led the way, each having four of their players nominated.
Here's a look at the National League Gold Glove finalists:
Pitcher
Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers
Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
Catcher
Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
Tomas Nido, New York Mets
J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
First Base
Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base
Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres
Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies
Third Base
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Shortstop
Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins
Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
Left Field
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Center Field
Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
Victor Robles, Washington Nationals
Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks
Right Field
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres
Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks
Utility
Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks
For a look at the American League Gold Glove award finalists, CLICK HERE.