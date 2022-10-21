MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Finalists

Thursday afternoon, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists for the National League were announced.

Each position has three finalists. In addition to all nine positions, Rawlings also included its nominees for utility men, a new Gold Glove category announced last month.

The winners will be revealed during an hour-long, special edition of 'Baseball Tonight' on ESPN Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, running before game four of the 2022 World Series.

The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.

Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.

The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals led the way, each having four of their players nominated.

Here's a look at the National League Gold Glove finalists:

Pitcher

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Catcher

Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

Tomas Nido, New York Mets

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base

Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Shortstop

Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres

Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Left Field

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Center Field

Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks

Right Field

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres

Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

Utility

Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

Daulton Varsho, Arizona Diamondbacks

For a look at the American League Gold Glove award finalists, CLICK HERE.