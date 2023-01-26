MLB Hot Stove: Houston Astros Offseason Additions and Subtractions

The Houston Astros have had an interesting offseason, replacing their general manager with Dana Brown from the Atlanta Braves, signing free agent Jose Abreu, saying goodbye to Justin Verlander, and potentially saying farewell to Yuli Gurriel as well. Here's a look at all of the Astros' 2022-2023 offseason moves.

The Houston Astros had a rather interesting offseason following their 2022 World Series championship.

Within days of winning their second World Series in franchise history, general manager James Click declined a one-year contract to return to the organization. The club went two and a half months without a general manager, but still made moves.

The Astros let Justin Verlander walk and receive a lucrative short-term contract with the New York Mets. Top prospect Hunter Brown could get a chance at filling Verlander's spot in the rotation in 2023, and could be a potential breakout candidate next season.

The Astros re-signed free agent outfielder and designated hitter Michael Brantley, who missed the club's entire postseason run last fall due to injury.

The Astros' biggest move of the offseason came in November, when they signed 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. Abreu is still a great hitter, and it was somewhat perplexing that the Chicago White Sox decided to let their longest-tenured member of the team walk. Abreu becomes the Astros new starting first baseman. It seems unlikely at this time that Yuli Gurriel will return to the club. The Astros offered Gurriel a reserve position, but he still wants to start. He has been tied to the Miami Marlins in recent weeks, but has yet to sign a contract.

Here's a quick summary of the Astros' offseason moves:

Free Agents Lost: 1B Yuli Gurriel, RHP Justin Verlander, C Christian Vazquez, 1B/OF Trey Mancini, SS Aledmys Diaz, LHP Will Smith, RHP Josh James, C Jason Castro

Free Agents Added: 1B Jose Abreu

Trades:

Traded for OF Bligh Madris from Detroit Tigers.

Re-signings: LF Michael Brantley, RHP Rafael Montero

Front Office: General manager James Click declined a one-year contract to remain with the organization. He was replaced by Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.