MLB Insider Makes Prediction on Toronto Blue Jays' Plans at the Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays had a lot riding on the 2024 season, and they have largely failed to live up to expectations thus far.
So, naturally, many have pegged the talent-rich team as a a potentially seller with the MLB Trade Deadline just 47 days away.
Insider Jon Morosi went on MLB Network on Thursday to share his thoughts on where Toronto lies when it comes to the trade market. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and outfielder George Springer, but Morosi said he didn't think the 33-35 Blue Jays were looking to ship any of them off just yet.
"Right now, I think the Blue Jays are still somewhere in the middle as to where they may go with this decision," Morosi said. "I think right now, because of how leveraged the Jays are to win with this group – this season and next year – they're probably going to still, I think, let this play out a bit longer."
Despite having a losing record, Toronto is in fifth place in the race for the three AL Wild Card spots. They are just 3.0 games back of the Minnesota Twins, who are currently the third Wild Card team.
"I don't think we're going to see a dramatic sell by the Jays at this moment in time," Morosi said. "I think, for now, given what their payroll is at the moment, they're gonna let this play out and see if they can find a way to at least get in the Wild Card conversation. If things go the other direction in the next month or so to where they're sellers, they could be one of the most closely-watched teams at the deadline."
The Blue Jays already designated former top prospect Cavan Biggio for assignment, then traded the utility man to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Morosi also referenced a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal during his MLB Network segment, which claimed that the Dodgers could be interested in acquiring Bichette as well.
Bichette is in the midst of his worst season as a major leaguer, batting .240 with four home runs, 28 RBI, four stolen bases, a .633 OPS and a -0.1 WAR in 65 games.
Prior to 2024, the 26-year-old infielder was a .299 career hitter with an .827 OPS, averaging 27 home runs, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.5 WAR per 162 games. Bichette was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2023, and he earned AL MVP votes in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Springer is struggling as well, batting .198 with five home runs, 14 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .582 OPS and a 0.0 WAR across 61 appearances. The four-time All-Star and former World Series champion with the Houston Astros will turn 35 before the end of the season, but he is still due $48.3 million over the next two years.
Guerrero was faltering as well early in the season, batting .208 with a .647 OPS through April 27. In the seven weeks since then, however, the three-time All-Star is batting .331 with an .869 OPS.
Overall, the Blue Jays rank 22nd in OPS and 25th in runs this season. With so many big names and pedigree in their lineup, though, it is certainly plausible that they turn things around over the next month or so.
And if they can't, Morosi isn't the only one who will be keeping an eye on Toronto.
