Chicago Cubs Reportedly Targeting Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Trade
The Chicago Cubs have "privately discussed" the possibility of making a trade for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday morning.
The way Nightengale's report was phrased implies that the Blue Jays and Cubs have not actually had any concrete dialogue about a potential deal. Still, Chicago targeting Guerrero could really shake up the market ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline on July 30.
"Rival executives believe that if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t turn it around, and are unable to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to extensions, they will be open to moving them.- Bob Nightengale, USA Today
The Chicago Cubs have privately discussed the possibility of trying to acquire Guerrero at the trade deadline."
The Cubs are reportedly working the phones with other teams about other veteran bats, starting preliminary talks with the Oakland Athletics about catcher Shea Langeliers and the Colorado Rockies about catcher Elías Díaz. Chicago has also called Toronto about catcher Danny Jansen, per Hot Stove Cubbies' Sean Chapin, although those negotiations aren't expected to go anywhere anytime soon.
Guerrero, undoubtedly, is the biggest star on the Cubs' wish list.
The 25-year-old first baseman is batting .294 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, an .815 OPS and a 1.7 WAR so far this season. Just since April 27, Guerrero is batting .357 with a .939 OPS.
Guerrero is a three-time All-Star, establishing himself as one of the top young players in baseball after placing sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019. He won a Silver Slugger and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021, then won a Gold Glove and finished 16th in AL MVP voting in 2022.
Ever since Guerrero made his MLB debut on April 26, 2019, he has appeared in 724 of the Blue Jays' last 747 games. He is a career .280 hitter with an .842 OPS, averaging 31 home runs, 97 RBI and a 3.8 WAR per 162 games.
Guerrero has one year of arbitration eligibility remaining and is slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
The Cubs' lineup is in need of a jolt, considering they rank 14th in runs, 18th in home runs and 19th in OPS so far this season. Michael Busch has served as Chicago's primary first baseman this season, but the 26-year-old rookie is batting just .211 with one home run, four RBI and a .725 OPS since May 8.
At 31-34, the Cubs may not be content waiting until late July to make a major move. That could make a Guerrero deal less likely, considering Toronto reportedly doesn't want to punt on its stars until after the All-Star break.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.