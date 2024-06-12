Toronto Blue Jays Trade Former Top Prospect to Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise Move
After being designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays, former top prospect Cavan Biggio has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The report came from Jeff Passan of ESPN:
The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring superutilityman Cavan Biggio in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN.
Biggio, 29, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays last week. He’s hitting .200/.323/.291 this year and .227/.343/.382 for his career.
Right-handed reliever Braydon Fisher is headed back to the Blue Jays for Cavan Biggio, a source tells ESPN. He has split his time between AA and AAA this season and has a 5.68 ERA and 30 strikeouts and 15 walks in 19 innings, with a fastball that sits in the low to mid 90s.
Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was supposed to pair with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to make up the nucleus of the Blue Jays organization, but it just didn't happen. The Dodgers have worked magic with guys like Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner, so perhaps they can find another success story here.
Biggio has two homers this season through 110 at-bats.
After winning six of their last 10 games, the Blue Jays are 33-34 on the year. They are 14.0 games back of the Yankees in the division but are only 2.0 games back of a final wild card spot in the American League.
The Dodgers lead the National League West by 7.5 games and currently sit at 42-26 overall.
