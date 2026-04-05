Mookie Betts Injury Shakes Up NL West Landscape

The Los Angeles Dodgers got some brutal news on Sunday afternoon.

Superstar outfielder-turned-shortstop Mookie Betts exited the Dodgers' win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday and The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on X that an MRI revealed a right oblique strain for Betts. In the process, Woo noted that he is hopeful that the time missed will be less than the "standard" 4-6 weeks.

"Mookie Betts will hit the IL after MRI results revealed a right oblique strain. Dave Roberts was hesitant to put a timetable on Betts, citing the unpredictable nature of oblique injuries, but is hopeful the time missed will be less than the standard 4-6 weeks."

National League West Impact of Mookie Betts' Oblique Strain

Apr 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates with Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Even with as much talent as the Dodgers have, losing an eight-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player is never easy. There's a real argument that Betts is the second-best player on the Dodgers overall, behind Shohei Ohtani, of course.

Right now, the Dodgers are 6-2 on the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks behind them at 4-5 followed by the San Diego Padres at 3-5, the San Francisco Giants at 3-6, and the Colorado Rockies at 2-6. Colorado isn't going to do anything this year in the standings. Or, at least, it would be a pretty big shock if it did.

The Diamondbacks, Padres and Giants, on the other hand, all have the talent to make some noise. With Betts out of the picture, that at least evens things off a bit more in the division, although Los Angeles should still be considered the favorites, without a doubt. That's pretty wild to think about seeing how the Dodgers will now be missing a former MVP. Plus, two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is already on the Injured List.

For the Dodgers, they are thinner than you'd think right now with Tommy Edman and Enrique Hernández also on the Injured List. Woo reported that Hyeseong Kim will to split time at shortstop with Miguel Rojas now with Betts out. If there ever was a time for the Padres, Giants or Diamondbacks to make a move in the standings, it would be right now. There may not be another time this season in which the Dodgers are more vulnerable than they are right now. By the end of the season, this won't be the case. But right now, there is a chance for these other teams to gain ground and take a lead in the standings.