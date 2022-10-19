Yankees’ ALCS Roster Includes Notable Changes

The Yankees’ American League Championship Series roster looks noticeably different than the version they used in the Division Series against the Guardians.

With New York and Houston starting an ALCS rematch on Wednesday night, the Yankees are carrying some new names. You can see their complete ALCS roster below:

Outfielder Aaron Hicks is no longer on the squad after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Game 5 of the ALDS. Hicks exited Tuesday's game after colliding with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera on a shallow pop-up. Hicks needs about six weeks to recover.

Veteran utility man Marwin Gonzalez, a former Astro, and left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge were also taken off the roster. Luetge did not pitch in the ALDS, while Gonzalez played sparingly.

No addition to the ALCS roster grabbed more attention than shortstop Oswald Peraza. The rookie played well in September despite limited opportunities, which had some Yankees fans clamoring for Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s removal as the starting shortstop. That didn’t happen over the final month of the season, but manager Aaron Boone started the versatile Cabrera at short for the final two games of the Division Series after Kiner-Falefa failed to make a handful of plays in Game 3.

It remains to be seen if Peraza will start any ALCS games at short – Kiner-Falefa is starting Game 1 – but the neophyte gives the Yankees additional speed and a capable bat off the bench, if nothing else.

New York also made two additions to its bullpen, adding right-handers Frankie Montas and Greg Weissert, a rookie.

Montas, a starter by trade, was acquired before the trade deadline with the goal of boosting the Yankees’ rotation. But he struggled in pinstripes and missed the final month of the season with a shoulder injury. He has enjoyed success against the Astros, however, and could provide length during a series that only includes one off day.

Other notable exclusions from the Yankees’ ALCS roster include infielder DJ LeMahieu, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio, who all battled injuries down the stretch. The trio did not appear on New York’s ALDS roster.