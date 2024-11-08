Despite World Series Flop, New York Yankees Bring Back Aaron Boone For 2025
Despite losing in five games in the World Series, the New York Yankees have exercised the 2025 contract option for manager Aaron Boone.
They announced that decision in a press release on Friday afternoon:
"Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman. "Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers. Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team."
It was reported during the World Series that Boone was likely to be back in the dugout next year, regardless of what happened in the Fall Classic.
Boone led the Yankees to a 94-68 record this season and has gone 603-429 in his seven seasons with the Yankees. He's made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, though that is seen by some as a disappointment since he hasn't won the World Series yet.
Boone's work with New York has been admirable considering he's dealt with injuries to Giancarlo Stanton for several years and has been dealt an underwhelming pitching staff for years as well. However, with recent investments in Carlos Rodon and Aaron Judge, the future looks increasingly bright for New York. The team also brought back Gerrit Cole early this offseason as well.
It will look even brighter if they retain Juan Soto in free agency this offseason.
