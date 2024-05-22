New York Yankees Do Something They Haven't Done All Season in Tuesday Loss
The New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium. It's the second straight loss for New York against Seattle, who currently leads the American League West.
The Yankees, who have the best record in the American League, have now lost consecutive home games for the first time this season.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead on social media:
Yankees have lost back to back home games for the first time this season.
Entering tonight, they were the only MLB team that had not lost consecutive games at home.
The Yankees are currently 33-17 through 50 games and in first place in the American League East by 1.5 games over the Baltimore Orioles. New York hasn't won a World Series since 2009 and with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge anchoring the lineup, this seems like the organization's best chance to win another title since then. Furthermore, Gerrit Cole faced live hitters at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, and he could be back on the mound before the end of June.
In the loss on Tuesday, the Yankees were down 4-0, but rallied to make it 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. They brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately weren't able to push through against Andres Munoz.
The Yankees will play the Mariners again on Wednesday night. First pitch comes at 7:05 p.m. ET as Bryce Miller (SEA) goes up against Yankees' lefty Nestor Cortes Jr.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.