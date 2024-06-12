New York Yankees' Sluggers Tie Hall of Fame Duo in Team History
The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night 10-1 at Kaufmann Stadium. In a battle of playoff hopefuls, the Yankees moved to 48-21 on the year while the Royals have lost three straight to fall to 39-29.
Marcus Stroman went 5.2 innings in the win, allowing no runs on just four hits. He walked three and stuck out one. He's now 6-2 in his first season in New York and owns a 2.82 ERA.
In addition to Stroman's strong outing, the Yankees got home runs from both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the win, which earned them a prestigious spot in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:
Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75
Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56
Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47
Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 43
Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43
h/t @EliasSports
Any time you can tie Maris and Mantle on a list in Yankees' history, you've done something incredible. Judge is now hitting .309 this year with 25 homers and 62 RBI. On a tear of late, he's got nine homers in his last 15 games.
As for Stanton, he's hitting just .229 but he owns 16 homers and 38 RBI. More importantly, he's stayed healthy this season, something he hasn't done in years past.
The Yankees haven't won the World Series since 2009 and they appeare to be in their position since that year to win it again.
The two sides will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET.
