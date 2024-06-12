New York Yankees' Sluggers Tie Hall of Fame Duo in Team History

most times homering in same game, duos in Yankees history including playoffs:



Babe Ruth/Lou Gehrig: 75

Mickey Mantle/Yogi Berra: 56

Babe Ruth/Bob Meusel: 47

Aaron Judge/Giancarlo Stanton: 43

Roger Maris/Mickey Mantle: 43



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/eKeLpYvh6d