New York Yankees Top Prospect Everson Pereira Reportedly Undergoing Tommy John Surgery
New York Yankees outfield prospect Everson Pereira requires Tommy John surgery, SNY's Andy Martino reported Friday morning.
According to Martino, Pereira will undergo an internal brace procedure to repair his elbow, an increasingly popular variation on Tommy John surgery that typically features a faster recovery time. Regardless, Pereira is bound to miss the rest of the 2024 season.
The Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, placed Pereira on the seven-day injured list on May 30. He was moved to the full-season injured list on Thursday.
Pereira is the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees' farm system. He may be overshadowed a bit by outfielders Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones – they rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively – but Pereira is a borderline top 100 prospect in his own right.
Between 2021 and 2023, Pereira was a .290 hitter with 52 home runs, RBI, 41 stolen bases and a .910 OPS across 232 minor league games. He earned a call-up to the big leagues late in 2023, batting .151 with 10 RBI, four stolen bases and a .427 OPS in 27 MLB appearances.
The 23-year-old hit .188 with a .487 OPS in Spring Training in 2024.
Pereira was batting .265 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, five stolen bases and an .859 OPS through 40 games of Triple-A action, before he went down with his elbow injury.
Domínguez also suffered a UCL injury late in 2023. He had an internal brace procedure in September and was just activated from the Yankees' 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
Should Pereira's recovery follow a similar timeline of nine months, he could be back on the field towards the tail end of Spring Training.
