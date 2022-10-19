New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 1 Starting Lineups

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros announced their starting lineups on Twitter Wednesday afternoon for game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET.

The Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 Tuesday afternoon in game five of the American League Division Series to advance to their first ALCS since 2019.

Jameson Taillon will receive the game one start for the Yankees. Justin Verlander, who is coming off maybe his worst postseason start of his career, will start for the Astros.

The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Wednesday and Thursday night. Both teams will have Friday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in New York Saturday, Sunday and Monday. If a game six and seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) LF Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

6) DH Matt Carpenter .305/.412/1.138

7) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

8) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa .261/.314/.642

9) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

SP Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA)

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH Aledmys Diaz .243/.287/.691

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

The Astros would like to defend homefield and take an early 1-0 series lead. The Yankees have other plans.

First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.