New York Yankees Releasing Perhaps Best Ballpark Giveaway of Season on Friday
The New York Yankees are playing the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at Yankee Stadium and the biggest story might not be the game between the two rivals: It might be what's happening pre-game.
The Yankees are celebrating "Seinfeld Night" at the ballpark on Friday and are giving 18,000 George Costanza bobbleheads to those who walk through the doors.
The bobblehead features a base which says "Assistant to the Traveling Secretary," which was the position that Costanza held when he worked for the Yankees during the show's run.
Seinfeld is one of the most popular shows in television history, running from 1989-1998. The character of Costanza didn't work for the Yankees for the entirety of the show. He got the job during Season's "The Opposite" and lost it near the end of season eight.
"Seinfeld" has a very popular fanbase in New York given that's where the show was set. Ironically enough, Jerry Seinfeld is actually a Mets fan on the show - and in real life.
These bobbleheads are likely to be highly collectible on the secondary market once the game is over. Baseball fans and "Seinfeld" fans alike would enjoy the figure.
As for the game itself: The Yankees come in reeling, having lost 13 of their last 17 games. They are now 2.0 games back in the American League East. The Red Sox are coming off a sweep of the Miami Marlins and are a season-high eight games over .500.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
