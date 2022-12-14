Yankees Sign Bronx Product to Minor League Deal

Bronx native James Norwood spent time with the Phillies in 2022. Now the right-handed reliever is a member of the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have added a pitcher that knows the Bronx well.

New York has signed right-handed reliever James Norwood to a minor league contract, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry. No invitation to spring training is official, but the 28-year-old is out of minor league options.

If Norwood were to make the Yankees' roster, it would be a homecoming success story. Norwood graduated from All Hallows High School, which is just a few blocks away from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Cubs drafted Norwood out of St. Louis University in the seventh round in 2014, and he made his major league debut with Chicago in 2018. He pitched in just 23 big league games for the Cubs from 2018-2020 before making five scoreless appearances for the Padres in 2021.

Norwood most recently set MLB career-highs with 20 appearances and 17.1 innings for the Phillies in 2022, but he pitched poorly. Norwood recorded an 8.31 ERA this past season in the majors. He also spent time in Boston’s system in 2022, tallying a 4.87 ERA over 20.1 frames at Triple-A.

Norwood struggled with free passes last year, recording a 10.6 BB% with the Phillies and a 12.5 BB% in the minors. But his high-90s fastball ranked in the 90th percentile, per Baseball Savant, and he struck out 25.9% of the major league hitters he faced. Norwood also struck out 27.3% of the minor league batters he faced.

Those numbers were enough for the Yankees to take a flier on a local talent. If Norwood doesn’t end up making an impact, it won’t cost the team much.

