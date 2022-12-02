Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal

After only pitching in a few games this past season, Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who reported that the Yankees’ free agent relief pitcher has begun his usual offseason throwing program. Britton should be a full go by the time spring training rolls around.

Rosenthal added that the left-hander is looking for a one-year deal.

Britton underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2021 and returned to the Yankees this past September. He pushed a bit too hard in an effort to help the team down the stretch, and New York shut him down with shoulder fatigue after just three outings.

Pitchers normally require 12-18 months to recover from UCL reconstruction.

With a typical offseason underway, however, Britton could be an intriguing option for teams in need of a reliever. He’s been one of baseball’s best when healthy, recording a 1.84 ERA from 2014-2020, and has experience closing. The 34-year-old was also a valued member of New York’s clubhouse.

Having only thrown 38 major league innings since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Britton shouldn’t cost much on the open market. Any team that signs him wouldn’t be the first to prosper after taking a flier on a recent Tommy John recipient.

