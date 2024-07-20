Oakland Athletics Make Despicable Decision as Relocation Awaits
As the Oakland Athletics get set to temporarily move to Sacramento before a permanent move to Las Vegas, several team employees are set to be callously out of a job, according to reports.
Per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser on social media:
A’s give notice to as much as half of their non-baseball operations employees, “This is beyond awful,” one tells me. Which departments have been decimated, plus severance info:
Back in April, a report indicated the Sacramento employees would be a mix of staffers from the A's, the River Cats (Triple-A team who the A's will share the stadium with) and the Sacramento Kings, who will be in the offseason, at least from June-on.
This is just another example of the A's handling just about everything wrong recently. After a lengthy stadium battle with the Bay Area, the A's decided to relocate, devastating fans in the area and ruining the major league histoy of the area.
Furthermore, during the 2020 COVID season, A's owner John Fisher cut the salaries of already cheaply-employed minor league players. That alone gave him one of the worst reputations in the league and this only fuels it.
The A's enter play on Saturday at 38-61 and in last place in the American League West. Given that they'll be playing next year in a minor league stadium that gets over 100 degrees regularly, it seems hard to believe that the A's will improve next year, as signing free agents will be a tough sell in those conditions.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.