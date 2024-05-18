Boston Red Sox Get Very Worrisome News on Key Starting Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox, who appeared primed to get back rehabbing starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock this weekend, have now shut the righty down with a worrisome injury concern.
Per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe on social media:
Garrett Whitlock felt soreness in his elbow yesterday following his start Wednesday. The Sox are shutting him down for now
The Red Sox are in St. Louis right now playing the Cardinals but are scheduled to learn more on Monday about Whitlock's elbow. While nothing is officially known yet, your mind obviously jumps to the worst places, and those worst-case scenarios would be devastating for both player and team.
First off, Whitlock has taken a step forward this year under new pitching coach Andrew Bailey, going 1-0 thus far with a 1.96 ERA in four starts. Second off, the Red Sox have already suffered massive injury attrition this season and can ill-afford to have more of it. The team has lost Lucas Giolito (elbow) for the season and has lost Trevor Story (shoulder) for the year. Triston Casas is on the 60-day injured list and Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello have also missed time.
Whitlock has already undergone one Tommy John surgery in his career, and the obvious hope is that he's avoided major damage here. He had been in Triple-A rehabbing an oblique injury.
The Red Sox lost to the Cardinals on Friday night by a score of 10-6. The Sox are now under .500 at 22-23 and the two teams will play again on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
