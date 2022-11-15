Skip to main content
OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

The Los Angeles Angels signed free agent Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million contract Tuesday afternoon. The signing has the potential to be the club's best acquisition since the Angels signed Shohei Ohtani before the 2018 Major League Baseball season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Angels signed free agent Tyler Anderson to a three-year, $39 million contract Tuesday afternoon. The signing has the potential to be the club's best acquisition since the Angels signed Shohei Ohtani before the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

The first of twelve players that rejected a qualifying offer found a new home Tuesday afternoon, and the Los Angeles Angels may have made their best offseason transaction since they signed Shohei Ohtani five years ago.

Mark Feinsand reports that left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Anderson, 32, enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, after he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 15-5 record, 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 28 starts and 178.2 innings pitched.

Anderson had to compete for a spot in the Dodgers rotation, which he earned, and ended the season as one of the National League's best pitchers in 2022.

Anderson, the 20th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, has always had good stuff, but in 2022, something finally clicked for the southpaw. Anderson, like Kevin Gausman — who was selected fourth overall in the 2012 Draft — is a late bloomer that could emerge as one of the game's best pitchers in his early 30s.

At the rate of three years and $39 million, Anderson will be paid like a back-end of the rotation arm. If 2022 was an outlier, and Anderson pitches the way he did from 2017 through 2021 (4.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP), the Angels won't take a big loss. If he is in fact just scratching the surface of his potential, the Angels may have acquired a legitimate number two or number three starter, at the rate of a number five starter.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19166504_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19285827
News

Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19202868_168388303_lowres
News

Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, 9 Others Reject Qualifying Offers

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19261145_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: AL, NL MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year Predictions

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19341554_168388303_lowres
News

Rob Thomson Would be NL Manager of the Year if Voting Took Place After Playoffs

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15027965_168388303_lowres
History

From Little League World Series to Yale: A Look at Ron DeSantis' Baseball Career

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18876149_168388303_lowres
News

Nelson Cruz to Serve as GM of Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic Team

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19291416
News

Astros Targeting Yankees Free Agent 1B Anthony Rizzo

By Gary Phillips
julio harris
News

Julio Rodríguez, Michael Harris II Win Rookie Of The Year Awards

By Gary Phillips