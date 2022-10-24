2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League Cy Young Award Candidates

Over the past couple of weeks, we've taken a look at our top five American League and National League Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year candidates for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Last wee, we showcased our top five American League Rookie of the Year candidates.

As part of our 2022 Major League Baseball award selections, here are my top five National League Cy Young Award candidates:

5) Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

28 starts, 178.2 IP, 15-5, 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 163 ERA+, 4.3 WAR, 4.06 SO/W

Former first round pick Tyler Anderson hadn't posted an ERA below 4.35 since his rookie season in 2016. In his age-32 season, Anderson reached new heights, putting it all together for the best season of his career, after signing a one-year, $8 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anderson had to compete for a spot in the Dodgers' rotation, and ended up being their second-best starter statistically in 2022. His decision to bet on himself paid off nicely, as Anderson should receive a nice payday this winter when he reenters free agency.

4) Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks

31 starts, 184 IP, 12-4, 2.54 ERA 0.91 WHIP, 158 ERA+, 5.1 WAR, 4.09 SO/W

Zac Gallen set a Diamondbacks franchise record, tossing 42 straight scoreless innings, a mark that surpassed the previous record held by Brandon Webb in 2007. Gallen was untouchable for over a month and had a terrific second half.

Gallen posted a 1.49 ERA after the All-Star break, over his final 14 starts of 2022.

3) Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

30 starts, 185.1 IP, 14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 164 ERA+, 5.9 WAR, 5.31 SO/W

Like every other pitcher on this list, Max Fried put together his best big league season in 2022, leading the Atlanta Braves rotation, as his team posted the second-lowest team ERA (3.46) in the National League.

2) Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers

31 starts, 175 IP, 17-7, 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 194 ERA+, 4.9 WAR, 8.5 SO/W

Fried and Julio Urias are close together for me. While Fried pitched ten more innings and posted a higher Wins Above Replacement total, Urias' park-adjusted ERA+ was 30 points better than Fried's, ultimately tipping the scale in his favor.

1) Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

32 starts, 228.2 IP, 14-9, 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 178 ERA+, 8.1 WAR, 8.1 SO/W

Sandy Alcantara is the hands-down National League Cy Young in 2022.

Urias may have recorded the lowest ERA in the National League — and not by much at that — but Alcantara pitched 53 more innings.

By pitching deeper into games, Alcantara gave his team the rough equivalent of nine more starts than Urias gave to the Dodgers.

As pitchers are pitching shorter into games than ever before, Alcantara is a rare breed. Alcantara led MLB with six complete games. Only one other pitcher in the National League pitched more than complete game. Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola tossed two complete games, a third of the amount that Alcantara pitched.

Even when the opposing lineup would face Alcantara for the third time through, Alcantara remained dominant.