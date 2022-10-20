Padres Come Back Down 4-0 to Top Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of NLCS, Even Series 1-1

The San Diego Padres picked up a critical game two victory Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego, coming back down 4-0 in the second inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5.

The Padres' victory ties the National League Championship Series 1-1, and may have shifted the series' momentum before it moves to Philadelphia for game three, game four and game five, all to be played Friday through Sunday.

The Phillies put up four runs in the top of the second inning off five hits and a productive ground out, showing the importance of putting the ball in play in the postseason.

Matt Vierling's RBI double that scored two runs should have been caught by Padres right fielder Juan Soto, but Soto lost the ball in the sun.

With an early 4-0 lead, and Aaron Nola on the mound, it appeared the Phillies would be going back home with a 2-0 series lead, and three straight games at Citizens Bank Park.

But the Padres had an answer.

In the bottom of the second, Brandon Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back solo home runs, trimming the Phillies' lead in half.

Then in the fifth, Ha-Seong Kim sparked a five-run inning, and Austin Nola delivered a base knock off his younger brother. A Juan Soto would double tied the game at four apiece. After getting Manny Machado to strike out swinging for the inning's second out with runners on second and third, Nola's day was done.

Bob Melvin called on relief pitcher Brad Hand.

Hand hit his first batter, Jake Cronenworth, with a pitch, loading the bases.

Drury would once again come up big for his club, pounding a 3-2 pitch to centerfield to score two more runs, giving the Padres a 6-4 lead.

The next batter, Josh Bell, singled home another run, making it a 7-4 ballgame.

The Padres added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning, thanks to a Machado solo home run.

The Phillies were unable to overcome a late, four-run deficit, although Rhys Hoskins hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Padres reliever Robert Suarez, making it 8-5.

The Padres picked up their first win of the NLCS, tying the series 1-1.

The two teams will have Thursday off to travel to the other side of the country for the next leg of the series in Philadelphia, beginning Friday night.