Skip to main content
Padres Come Back Down 4-0 to Top Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of NLCS, Even Series 1-1

Padres Come Back Down 4-0 to Top Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of NLCS, Even Series 1-1

The San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 at Petco Park in game two of the National League Championship Series. The NLCS is now tied 1-1, with the series shifting to Philadelphia Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The San Diego Padres overcame an early 4-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 at Petco Park in game two of the National League Championship Series. The NLCS is now tied 1-1, with the series shifting to Philadelphia Friday.

The San Diego Padres picked up a critical game two victory Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego, coming back down 4-0 in the second inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5.

The Padres' victory ties the National League Championship Series 1-1, and may have shifted the series' momentum before it moves to Philadelphia for game three, game four and game five, all to be played Friday through Sunday.

The Phillies put up four runs in the top of the second inning off five hits and a productive ground out, showing the importance of putting the ball in play in the postseason.

Matt Vierling's RBI double that scored two runs should have been caught by Padres right fielder Juan Soto, but Soto lost the ball in the sun.

With an early 4-0 lead, and Aaron Nola on the mound, it appeared the Phillies would be going back home with a 2-0 series lead, and three straight games at Citizens Bank Park.

But the Padres had an answer.

In the bottom of the second, Brandon Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back solo home runs, trimming the Phillies' lead in half.

Then in the fifth, Ha-Seong Kim sparked a five-run inning, and Austin Nola delivered a base knock off his younger brother. A Juan Soto would double tied the game at four apiece. After getting Manny Machado to strike out swinging for the inning's second out with runners on second and third, Nola's day was done.

Bob Melvin called on relief pitcher Brad Hand.

Hand hit his first batter, Jake Cronenworth, with a pitch, loading the bases.

Drury would once again come up big for his club, pounding a 3-2 pitch to centerfield to score two more runs, giving the Padres a 6-4 lead.

The next batter, Josh Bell, singled home another run, making it a 7-4 ballgame.

The Padres added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning, thanks to a Machado solo home run.

The Phillies were unable to overcome a late, four-run deficit, although Rhys Hoskins hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Padres reliever Robert Suarez, making it 8-5.

The Padres picked up their first win of the NLCS, tying the series 1-1.

The two teams will have Thursday off to travel to the other side of the country for the next leg of the series in Philadelphia, beginning Friday night.

USATSI_19260986_168388303_lowres
News

Padres Come Back Down 4-0 to Top Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 of NLCS, Even Series 1-1

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19245064_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: American League, National League Division Series Preview with Mickey Morandini

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19260580_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Release Playoff Roster for ALCS vs. New York Yankees

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19216017
News

Terry Francona Hopes Guardians’ Surprise Season Is A ‘Starting Place’

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19176888
News

Astros Ace Justin Verlander Plans On Pitching ‘Until They Rip The Jersey Off Me’

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19255543_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19056200
News

Yankees’ ALCS Roster Includes Notable Changes

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19257278_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 2 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19256023_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for NLCS vs. San Diego Padres

By Jack Vita