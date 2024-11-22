Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne Now Have Their Own Awesome Baseball Card
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne, the latest sports power couple, officially have their own baseball card.
Card-maker Topps has produced the card, which is available for purchase on their website. Furthermore, there is one autographed version of the card, signed by both of them, marking a fun scavenger hunt for fans or collectors.
The photo used for the card is from when Skenes found out that he won the National League Rookie of the Year Award earlier this week.
It was a phenomenal first year in the big leagues for Skenes, who didn't even make his major league debut until early May. The former No. 1 pick in the draft, Skenes made his debut just 10 months after being selected first overall out of LSU.
Skenes beat out Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres) and Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) for the Rookie of the Year, becoming the fifth former No. 1 draft pick to win Rookie of the Year honors. He also finished third in the National League Cy Young voting.
Skenes finished his rookie season at 11-3 with that 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. With Skenes and Jared Jones, the Pirates and their fans finally look to have some optimism moving forward. They also still have longtime ace Mitch Keller in the rotation as well.
As for Dunne, she is one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture these days. She's a member of the national champion LSU gymnastics team and is a brand influencer who also appears in television commercials.
