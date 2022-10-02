Phillies' Magic Number is 1 as Brewers Lose Three of Four to Marlins

It appears the Philadelphia Phillies are going to limp into the playoffs, snapping the longest active postseason drought in the National League.

The Phillies have not made the playoffs since 2011, as their five-year run of National League East dominance came to an abrupt end in 2012.

After winning 102 games in 2011, the Phillies posted nine straight seasons without a winning record. The Phillies snapped that streak in 2021, just barely coming out above .500, finishing 82-80 last season.

Now, it appears the Phillies will be playing baseball in October for the first time in over a decade.

Entering their four-game series with the Washington Nationals, the Phillies had lost 10 of their last 13 games, holding a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers had a prime opportunity to move in to the National League's third and final Wild Card spot this weekend, playing a four-game series at home against the fourth-place Miami Marlins.

The Brewers all but sank their playoff hopes, dropping three of four to the Marlins at home.

Meanwhile, the Phillies capitalized on their four-game series in Washington D.C., taking three of four from the Nationals.

The Phillies (86-73) are now up two games on the Brewers (84-75) with three days remaining, while holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Phillies took four of six from the Brewers this season, outscoring the Beermakers 28-13.

The Phillies will now clinch a National League Wild Card spot the next time that they win or the Brewers lose. The Phillies have never made the playoffs via Wild Card before.

The Phillies open a three-game series against the Astros in Houston Monday, while the Brewers open a three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.