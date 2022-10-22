Phillies Take 2-1 NLCS Lead Behind Jean Segura's Rollercoaster Game 3

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series Friday night, defeating the San Diego Padres 4-2 in game three of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura had a performance that will not be forgotten any time soon. Segura became the first player in postseason history to record an error and an RBI, and get picked off a base in the same inning.

Leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Segura botched a double play opportunity that would have ended the inning and instead scored a run, making it a 1-1 game.

Ranger Suarez got Jake Cronenworth to hit a groundball to shortstop Bryson Stott. Stott flipped the ball to Segura at second base. The ball hit off Segura's glove, allowing a run to score, and putting runners on first and second.

In the inning's bottom half, the Phillies had runners on second and third with two outs, and Segura due up. Segura singled to right field, scoring two runs, to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead.

Moments later, Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove would pick Segura off of first base to end the inning.

In the next half inning, Ha-Seong Kim brought the Phillies to within a run, grounding out to first base and scoring Trent Grisham to make it a 3-2 game.

The Phillies added another run in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to an Alec Bohm RBI double.

In the bottom of the seventh with a runner on first and two outs, Kim hit a groundball that looked like it would peak through the right side of the infield and extend the Padres' inning, but Segura made a remarkable diving play to end the half-inning.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson got an excellent four scoreless innings out of his bullpen, calling on his closer Seranthony Dominguez for a six-out save. Dominguez threw 34 pitches and setup man Jose Alvarado threw 27.

The Phillies take a 2-1 NLCS lead, with game four to be played in Philadelphia Saturday night. With a win Saturday, the Phillies would take a 3-1 lead and have a chance to clinch a trip to the World Series at home, in front of their fans Sunday.