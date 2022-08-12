Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Reds-Cubs 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa

If you build it, they will come, and that was true for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night when they played a big-league game in the middle of an Iowa corn field, on the property where the epic ''Field of Dreams'' movie was filmed.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come, and that was true for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The two teams got together to play a big-league game in the middle of an Iowa corn field, on the property where the epic ''Field of Dreams'' movie was filmed.

This is the second time a game has been played here. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a year ago.

The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball's second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie that starred Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

The Cubs were excited to be part of MLB’s biggest in-season event besides the All-Star Game, knowing they’re following in the footsteps of a classic.

“It’s a little part of history,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said Wednesday. “Eight thousand people is going to be small, but I feel like everyone there is going to be excited to be there. Just awesome all around.”

Last year, Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run capped the Sox’s 9-8 win over the Yankees in the inaugural game, which most thought would be a one-time event until the Cubs-Reds matchup was announced shortly afterward.

“I watched it last year,” Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom said. “I saw how special it was. And then when I saw that we were part of it this year, I was just super excited.

“And then to see my name on the (MLB) poster, it was really cool for me. Just honored to be a part of that. ... I know it’s going to be a long day but something I look forward to.”

Here are several photos from the game:

Willson Contreras

CubsWillsonContrerasIowa

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras walks through a field of corn before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports)

Is this heaven?

IsThisHeaven

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of signs for the Field of Dreams game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Field of Dreams sign

CubsRedsFieldofDreamsSign

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of signs for the Field of Dreams game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Corn, corn

CubsRedsJonathanMota

Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs staff assistant Jonathan Mota takes a selfie in a field of corn before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Rucker, Garrett Lloyd

CubsRedsPitchersinCorn

Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Rucker (59) and bullpen catcher Garrett Lloyd (85) walk through the corn before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports)

Nelson Velazquez, Christopher Morel

CubsRedsNelsonVelasquez

Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs players Nelson Velazquez (left) and Christopher Morel pose for a photo with a sign before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki

CubsRedsSeiyaSuzuki

Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki , center, poses for a photo before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Young fans

CubsRedsKidsFans

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Young fans line the stands before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Lodolo

RedsLolota

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Scoreboard

CubsRedsScoreboard

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of the scoreboard during the third inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Smyly

CubsRedsDrewSmyly

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly (11) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Anthem

CubsRedsAnthem

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly (11) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Griffey, Ken Griffey Jr.

CubsRedsKenGriffeys

Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Ken Griffey Jr., left, and his father Ken Griffey Sr. play catch before a Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom

CubsRedsIanHappPatrickWisdom

Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is greeted by left fielder Ian Happ (8) after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

