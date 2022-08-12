PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Reds-Cubs 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come, and that was true for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The two teams got together to play a big-league game in the middle of an Iowa corn field, on the property where the epic ''Field of Dreams'' movie was filmed.
This is the second time a game has been played here. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a year ago.
The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball's second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie that starred Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.
The Cubs were excited to be part of MLB’s biggest in-season event besides the All-Star Game, knowing they’re following in the footsteps of a classic.
“It’s a little part of history,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said Wednesday. “Eight thousand people is going to be small, but I feel like everyone there is going to be excited to be there. Just awesome all around.”
Last year, Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run capped the Sox’s 9-8 win over the Yankees in the inaugural game, which most thought would be a one-time event until the Cubs-Reds matchup was announced shortly afterward.
“I watched it last year,” Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom said. “I saw how special it was. And then when I saw that we were part of it this year, I was just super excited.
“And then to see my name on the (MLB) poster, it was really cool for me. Just honored to be a part of that. ... I know it’s going to be a long day but something I look forward to.”
Here are several photos from the game:
Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras walks through a field of corn before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports)
Is this heaven?
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of signs for the Field of Dreams game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
Field of Dreams sign
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of signs for the Field of Dreams game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
Corn, corn
Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs staff assistant Jonathan Mota takes a selfie in a field of corn before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports)
Michael Rucker, Garrett Lloyd
Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Michael Rucker (59) and bullpen catcher Garrett Lloyd (85) walk through the corn before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. (Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports)
Nelson Velazquez, Christopher Morel
Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs players Nelson Velazquez (left) and Christopher Morel pose for a photo with a sign before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports
Seiya Suzuki
Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki , center, poses for a photo before a Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports
Young fans
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Young fans line the stands before the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Lodolo
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Scoreboard
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; A general view of the scoreboard during the third inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Drew Smyly
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly (11) throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Anthem
Anthem
Ken Griffey, Ken Griffey Jr.
Aug 11, Dyersville, IA, USA; Ken Griffey Jr., left, and his father Ken Griffey Sr. play catch before a Major League Baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-USA TODAY Sports
Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom
Aug 11, 2022; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) is greeted by left fielder Ian Happ (8) after scoring a run against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports