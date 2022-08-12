PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Reds-Cubs 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come, and that was true for the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The two teams got together to play a big-league game in the middle of an Iowa corn field, on the property where the epic ''Field of Dreams'' movie was filmed.

This is the second time a game has been played here. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a year ago.

The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball's second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie that starred Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta.

The Cubs were excited to be part of MLB’s biggest in-season event besides the All-Star Game, knowing they’re following in the footsteps of a classic.

“It’s a little part of history,” Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner said Wednesday. “Eight thousand people is going to be small, but I feel like everyone there is going to be excited to be there. Just awesome all around.”

Last year, Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run capped the Sox’s 9-8 win over the Yankees in the inaugural game, which most thought would be a one-time event until the Cubs-Reds matchup was announced shortly afterward.

“I watched it last year,” Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom said. “I saw how special it was. And then when I saw that we were part of it this year, I was just super excited.

“And then to see my name on the (MLB) poster, it was really cool for me. Just honored to be a part of that. ... I know it’s going to be a long day but something I look forward to.”

Here are several photos from the game: