Pittsburgh Pirates' Legend Goes Viral As Frustration Reaches Boiling Point on Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a frustrating loss on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, losing 9-5 in extra innings.
For the Pirates, they are now 23-27 on the season. The Giants are creeping back towards .500 as they are now 24-26 through 50 games.
The Pirates held a 5-0 lead in this one, only to see it evaporate in the late innings. They allowed one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the eighth and one in the ninth before surrendering four in the tenth to lose it.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, the frustration clearly got to Pirates' legend Andrew McCutchen, who slammed his bat on the ground after a strikeout, breaking it into two pieces.
McCutchen is generally mild-mannered so this is out of character for him, but you can understand why he was upset given what had transpired throughout the game. The 37-year-old McCutchen went 0-for-3 in the loss and is now hitting .218 this season with six homers and 13 RBI.
Signed to a new contract this offseason, McCutchen hit his 300th career homer earlier this year. He's one of the best Pirates players of the 2000s, having previously won an MVP in Pittsburgh during his first stint with the team.
Lifetime, he's a .275 hitter with 305 homers. He's played for the Pirates, Giants, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies.
The Pirates will take on the Giants again on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET as Paul Skenes takes the mound.
