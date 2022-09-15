Skip to main content
Reds Acquire Minor League Infielder from Red Sox in Tommy Pham Trade

The Cincinnati Reds added infielder Nick Northcut Wednesday, completing their August 1 trade with the Boston Red Sox, in which they dealt outfielder Tommy Pham for a player to be named later.
A month after dealing outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds received their 'player to be named later' Wednesday.

The Reds have acquired infield prospect Nicholas Northcut, completing the Pham trade. Northcut was not a top-30 prospect in the Red Sox' farm system in MLB.com's most recent prospect rankings.

Northcut was selected by the Red Sox in the 11th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft out of William Mason High School in Mason, Ohio.

In 77 games in 2022 with High-A Greenville, Northcut slashed .223/.286/.816 with 26 home runs and 58 RBI.

In 26 games this season in Double-A Portland, Northcut slashed .208/.245/.622 with four home runs and 17 RBI.

Northcut enjoyed his most successful professional season in 2021, when he slashed .261/.352/.865 with 17 home runs and 77 RBI in A-League Salem.

Pham slashed .238/.320/.694 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI in 36 games with the Reds this season.

Since joining the Red Sox, he's slashing .262/.321/.737 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 36 games with his new club.

Pham signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Reds prior to the 2022 season. The deal included a one-year, $6 million mutual option for 2023. The Red Sox and Pham have the option to continue together next season if they choose to do so. Otherwise, Pham will once again hit the free agent market this winter.

Pham will be entering his age-35 season in 2023. He has a career slash line of .261/.356/.793 to go with 113 home runs and 356 RBI.

