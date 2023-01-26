Reds GM: No Chance Cincinnati Signs Trevor Bauer

Cincinnati Reds president and general manager Nick Krall was recently asked if his club would have any interest in bringing back 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

Cincinnati Reds president and general manager Nick Krall was recently asked if his club would have any interest in bringing back 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

A reported asked the following question to Krall earlier this week at a press conference:

"I was just wondering, if there's any chance of maybe bringing back some past Reds pitching that, ya know, is out there and maybe got us a Cy Young?"

The reporter was clearly referring to 2020 Cy Young Trevor Bauer, who currently is without a team. Bauer was reinstated by Major League Baseball last month and had his suspension reduced, making him available to pitch immediately. The Dodgers designated Bauer for assignment, and after passing waivers, he is now a free agent, free to sign with any team that wants to take a flier on him. The Dodgers will pay the remainder of his salary. Any team that picks him up, will only need to pay him the league minimum.

Krall shot down the suggestion, immediately.

"I would say no," Krall said.

Bauer posted a National League-best 1.73 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 284 ERA+ in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, in his only full season with the Reds. The club acquired him a three-team trade from the Cleveland Indians midway through the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

After his fabulous 2020 season, Bauer was a highly sought after free agent, and eventually signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers. Bauer has not pitched since 2021.

Some, including myself, had speculated that Cincinnati could be a potential landing spot for Bauer. It appears it will not be.

