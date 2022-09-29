Roger Maris Jr. To Keep Following Yankees Until Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Homer

Roger Maris Jr. isn't done following the Yankees just yet.

He said he will continue to go where the team does until Aaron Judge hits his 62nd home run, which will break the single-season franchise and American League records held by Roger Maris Sr. Judge tied the late Maris' mark of 61 Wednesday in Toronto.

It was the younger Maris' ninth day away from home, as he's been watching Judge's chase in-person since New York hosted the Pirates last week.

"It's been kind of crazy," said Maris Jr., who also saw Judge's 60th home run in the Bronx. "It just seems like every time he comes to bat, it turns into a 3-2 count. You just sit there in anticipation of pitch after pitch after pitch. I don't know how many pitches we had to sit there and watch, but it was a great week. A lot of fun."

Maris Jr. has sat with Judge's mom, Patty, and he shared a postgame moment with Judge on Wednesday night. Maris Jr. then met with the media and claimed that Judge should be "revered for being the actual single-season home run champ" and that baseball should "do something" about its record books. The comments were a nod to the Steroid Era and associated players like Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa, who all had at least one season with more home runs than Maris Jr.'s father.

Bonds is the official single-season record holder. He hit 73 homers in 2001.

Still, the totals amassed by Maris Sr. and now Judge hold incredible weight. While not the record, Judge will still break two cherished marks if he hits No. 62, all the while resetting a touchstone number in baseball history.

Maris Jr. expects Judge's next blast to happen soon with the Yankees returning home on Friday for a series against the Orioles.

"I don't think it's going to take very long," Maris Jr. said.

"You can tell he's back. He's ready to go now, so I think it will happen in New York. That's where you want it to happen. That's where I want it to happen. The city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. It will be great for baseball."