Rollins, Hunter Receive Enough Support to Stay on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Major League Baseball All-Stars Jimmy Rollins, Torii Hunter, Mark Buehrle, Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Francisco Rodriguez received enough votes to remain on the writers' ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. All six players received under 70 votes each, but were above the 5% threshold to remain on the ballot.
In order to remain on the ballot from year to year, a candidate must receive at least 5% of the vote.
Rollins and Rodriguez survived their first year on the ballot, and will receive further consideration moving forward. The same cannot be said for Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver or Jayson Werth, all of whom came up short of the needed 5%, and will not remain on the ballot.
Hunter and Buehrle were each in their third years on the ballot.
Scott Rolen was the only player to receive entry into baseball's most exclusive club from the writers, but Todd Helton and Billy Wagner are within striking distance of receiving induction.
Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for 2023:
Scott Rolen (6th year): 76.3%, 297 votes
Todd Helton (5th year): 72.2%, 281 votes
Billy Wagner (8th year): 68.1%, 265 votes
Andruw Jones (6th year): 58.1%, 226 votes
Gary Sheffield (9th year): 55%, 214 votes
Carlos Beltran (1st year): 46.5%, 181 votes
Jeff Kent (10th year): 46.5%, 181 votes
Alex Rodriguez (2nd year): 35.7%, 139 votes
Manny Ramirez (7th year): 33.2%, 129 votes
Omar Vizquel (6th year): 19.5%, 76 votes
Andy Pettitte (5th year): 17%, 66 votes
Bobby Abreu (4th year): 15.4%, 60 votes
Jimmy Rollins (1st year): 12.9%, 50 votes
Mark Buehrle (3rd year): 10.8%, 42 votes
Francisco Rodriguez (1st year): 10.8%, 42 votes
Torii Hunter (1st year): 6.9%, 27 votes
Bronson Arroyo (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
R.A. Dickey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
John Lackey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
Mike Napoli (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
Huston Street (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote
Matt Cain (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jacoby Ellsbury (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Andre Ethier (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
J.J. Hardy (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jhonny Peralta (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jered Weaver (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Jayson Werth (1st year): 0%, 0 votes
Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
- OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
- Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Trading for Pablo Lopez
- Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez
- OPINION: Chicago Cubs' Next Order of Business Should be Extending Nico Hoerner
- Interview with Former Oakland A's Pitcher, MLB Record-Holder Ryan Dull
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.