Rollins, Hunter Receive Enough Support to Stay on MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Major League Baseball All-Stars Jimmy Rollins, Torii Hunter, Mark Buehrle, Bobby Abreu, Andy Pettitte and Francisco Rodriguez received enough votes to remain on the writers' ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. All six players received under 70 votes each, but were above the 5% threshold to remain on the ballot.

In order to remain on the ballot from year to year, a candidate must receive at least 5% of the vote.

Rollins and Rodriguez survived their first year on the ballot, and will receive further consideration moving forward. The same cannot be said for Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver or Jayson Werth, all of whom came up short of the needed 5%, and will not remain on the ballot.

Hunter and Buehrle were each in their third years on the ballot.

Scott Rolen was the only player to receive entry into baseball's most exclusive club from the writers, but Todd Helton and Billy Wagner are within striking distance of receiving induction.

Here's a look at the entire ballot voting results for 2023:

Scott Rolen (6th year): 76.3%, 297 votes

Todd Helton (5th year): 72.2%, 281 votes

Billy Wagner (8th year): 68.1%, 265 votes

Andruw Jones (6th year): 58.1%, 226 votes

Gary Sheffield (9th year): 55%, 214 votes

Carlos Beltran (1st year): 46.5%, 181 votes

Jeff Kent (10th year): 46.5%, 181 votes

Alex Rodriguez (2nd year): 35.7%, 139 votes

Manny Ramirez (7th year): 33.2%, 129 votes

Omar Vizquel (6th year): 19.5%, 76 votes

Andy Pettitte (5th year): 17%, 66 votes

Bobby Abreu (4th year): 15.4%, 60 votes

Jimmy Rollins (1st year): 12.9%, 50 votes

Mark Buehrle (3rd year): 10.8%, 42 votes

Francisco Rodriguez (1st year): 10.8%, 42 votes

Torii Hunter (1st year): 6.9%, 27 votes

Bronson Arroyo (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

R.A. Dickey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

John Lackey (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

Mike Napoli (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

Huston Street (1st year): 0.3%, 1 vote

Matt Cain (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jacoby Ellsbury (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Andre Ethier (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

J.J. Hardy (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jhonny Peralta (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jered Weaver (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

Jayson Werth (1st year): 0%, 0 votes

