Sal Frelick Goes Viral For Incredible, Game-Saving Catch as Brewers Beat Angels
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Tuesday night in Anaheim. With the win, the Brewers are a surprising 43-30 while the Angels dropped to 29-44.
The Brewers got a big performance offensively from rookie Jackson Chourio (1-for-3, 2B and three RBI) and they also got help from Sal Frelick, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
But it wasn't just Frelick's offense that helped the Brewers in the win, it was his defense as well. Frelick made a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two men, Taylor Ward would have hit a game-tying three-run homer, but Frelick brought it back over the wall to end the game. It was one of the most dramatic ends to a game for Milwaukee all season.
Per the Brewers on social media:
That's also a great call from noted Brewers' television broadcaster Brian Anderson (who is also heard nationally on NBA and NCAA Tournament games).
It's been an interesting year for Frelick, who began the year by moving to the infield to account for the Brewers' glut of outfielders, but here he is, saving a game with his outfield defense. It's been a relatively tough year for the Boston native offensively, so this was a great moment for him.
He's hitting .262 but has only two homers and 14 RBI through 221 at-bats. He has a .675 OPS.
The Brewers and Angels will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 9:38 p.m. ET. Freddy Peralta (MIL) pitches against Tyler Anderson (LAA).
