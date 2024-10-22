Milwaukee Brewers Shake Up Hitting Coach Position Heading into 2025 Season
After winning the National League Central this past season, the Milwaukee Brewers are making some changes to the coaching staff.
Per the organization on social media:
Today, we named Al LeBoeuf lead hitting coach and Eric Theisen hitting coach.
In addition, hitting coach Connor Dawson remains on the coaching staff while hitting coach Ozzie Timmons will not return for the 2025 season
The duo of LeBouf and Theisen has an exciting opportunity in front of them as Milwaukee boasts some of the youngest offensive talent in the league. Brice Turang, Sal Frelick, Joey Ortiz, Garrett Mitchell and Jackson Chourio are all solid young pieces for Milwaukee, while veteran Rhys Hoskins is also expected back and Christian Yelich will be back from a back injury.
However, the job could be made tougher if and when shortstop Willy Adames leaves in free agency. The stalwart was the driving force in Milwaukee's lineup all season, hitting 32 homers and bringing in 112 runs.
MLBTradeRumors had more on LeBouf specifically:
It’s the first major league coaching gig for the 64-year-old LeBoeuf, a longtime member of Milwaukee’s minor league ranks. He joined the organization as a Double-A hitting coach in 2010. LeBoeuf worked his way to Triple-A by 2012.
At that point, LeBouf was diagnosed with cancer, but he is healthy now and has worked himself back through the coaching ranks.
Milwaukee was eliminated in the wild card round of the National League playoffs by the New York Mets. They join the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies as the only teams to have never won a World Series title.
