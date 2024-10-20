The 2024 MLB Playoffs Have Already Broken Records With All the Clutch Home Runs
There has been no shortage of wild moments in the 2024 MLB postseason so far.
Juan Soto's three-run home run that sent the New York Yankees to the World Series on Saturday night was just the latest to stand out, ending Game 5 of the ALCS in explosive fashion. It came two days after the Cleveland Guardians stole a win with a 10th-inning homer of their own, when David Fry blasted a walk-off to end Game 3.
The clutch home runs were not limited to the wild Yankees-Guardians series – although Jhonkensy Noel, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge made sure to get their fill in Cleveland as well.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, there have already been 11 game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the eighth inning or later so this postseason. That breaks the all-time record for most in a single postseason, which previously belonged to 2014.
The ALCS alone featured five, which is the most ever in a single series, per Langs.
From Detroit Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter doing his best Kirk Gibson impression in Game 2 of the ALDS to Pete Alonso's clutch grand slam to eliminate the Milwaukee Brewers, the highlight reel of late-game bombs has been extensive. And plenty of fanbases have gotten to enjoy them, even if there are only three teams still alive.
The Yankees won the American League pennant Saturday night, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from winning the National League crown. The New York Mets aren't dead yet, though, needing to steal road wins in Games 6 and 7 in order to set up a Subway Series in the Fall Classic.
Perhaps they can use another clutch home run on Sunday – whether it be from Alonso or Francisco Lindor – to extend their season another day. First pitch for Game 6 of the NLCS is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
