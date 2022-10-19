San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLCS vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The San Diego Padres released their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series Tuesday, for their NLCS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday night.
The Padres will use the exact same 26-man roster that they used in the Division Series to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their NLDS roster.
Catchers (3)
Jorge Alfaro
Luis Campusano
Austin Nola
Infielders (6)
Josh Bell
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Drury
Ha-Seong Kim
Manny Machado
Wil Myers
Outfielders (4)
Jose Azocar
Trent Grisham
Jurickson Profar
Juan Soto
Right-Handed Pitchers (8)
Mike Clevinger
Yu Darvish
Luis Garcia
Pierce Johnson
Nick Martinez
Joe Musgrove
Robert Suarez
Steven Wilson
Left-Handed Pitchers (5)
Josh Hader
Tim Hill
Sean Manaea
Adrian Morejon
Blake Snell
The Padres are playing in their first NLCS since 1998, which also happens to be the last year that San Diego played in the World Series. The Padres are hoping to return to the World Series for the first time in 24 years.
The first two games of the series will be played in San Diego Tuesday and Wednesday night. Both teams will have Thursday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in San Diego Monday and Tuesday.
The Padres open the NLCS Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Phillies at Petco Park in San Diego.