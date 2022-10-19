Skip to main content
San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLCS vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLCS vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The San Diego Padres released their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series Tuesday, for their NLCS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday night. The Padres will use the same 26-man roster that they used in the National League Division Series to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres will use the exact same 26-man roster that they used in the Division Series to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their NLDS roster.

The San Diego Padres released their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series Tuesday, for their NLCS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday night.

The Padres will use the exact same 26-man roster that they used in the Division Series to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their NLDS roster.

Catchers (3)

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Infielders (6)

Josh Bell

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Drury

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Wil Myers

Outfielders (4)

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Jurickson Profar

Juan Soto

Right-Handed Pitchers (8)

Mike Clevinger

Yu Darvish

Luis Garcia

Pierce Johnson

Nick Martinez

Joe Musgrove

Robert Suarez

Steven Wilson

Left-Handed Pitchers (5)

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Sean Manaea

Adrian Morejon

Blake Snell

The Padres are playing in their first NLCS since 1998, which also happens to be the last year that San Diego played in the World Series. The Padres are hoping to return to the World Series for the first time in 24 years.

The first two games of the series will be played in San Diego Tuesday and Wednesday night. Both teams will have Thursday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in San Diego Monday and Tuesday.

The Padres open the NLCS Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Phillies at Petco Park in San Diego.

