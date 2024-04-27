Tampa Bay Rays' Closer Gets Positive News on the Injury Front
After going on the injured list this week with an unknown "nerve issue," Tampa Bay Rays' closer Pete Fairbanks got some solid news on Friday: There is nothing structurally wrong with his arm.
Per the Rays' website:
Fairbanks said a series of MRIs revealed no structural damage to his arm, but as of April 23 he was still awaiting more tests to further evaluate his condition. Cash said on April 26 that all Fairbanks' tests have come back clean, which would seem to be a good sign. The right-hander said this injury is unrelated to previous flareups of Raynaud’s syndrome, and the uncertainty makes it difficult to predict when he could return to the mound
There is no timetable just yet for his return, but all signs are pointing in a positive direction. The 30-year-old Wisconsin native is one of the most valuable members of the Rays' bullpen, notching 25 saves in 2023. He already has three saves this season but had struggled to get going, allowing seven earned runs in seven innings.
The Rays can ill-afford to lose Fairbanks for an extended time, given the already thin nature of their pitching staff. Shane McClanahan is out for the year and Jeffrey Springs is out for most or all of it. Drew Rasmussen is also out for a significant period of time and Taj Bradley and Shane Baz haven't pitched yet this season.
The Rays are currently 13-14 and will take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.
