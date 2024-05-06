Tampa Bay Rays Activate Outfielder Josh Lowe Off Injured List to Make Season Debut
The Tampa Bay Rays have activated outfielder Josh Lowe from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Monday.
Tampa Bay also selected right-handed pitcher Edwin Uceta to the major league roster. To make room for Lowe and Uceta, the Rays optioned infielder Curtis Mead and left-handed pitcher Jacob Lopez to Triple-A Durham. Utility man Niko Goodrum was designated for assignment.
Lowe will be making his season debut Monday against the Chicago White Sox, as he has been out with various ailments over the past two months.
Back on February 29, Lowe was shut down due to left hip inflammation. The expectation was that Lowe would be ready in time for Opening Day, but he suffered an oblique injury on March 17 and hit the shelf again.
Lowe played a few minor league games in mid-April, only to get shut down again following a setback. An MRI gave Lowe a clean bill of health, though, and he was able to resume his rehab assignment shortly thereafter.
Now, the 26-year-old outfielder is finally ready to rejoin the big league roster.
Lowe broke out in 2023, batting .292 with 20 home runs, 83 RBI, 32 stolen bases, an .825 OPS and 3.7 WAR across 135 appearances. The year prior, he hit just .221 with a .627 OPS in 52 games.
After missing the first 35 games of the 2024 season, Lowe has a chance to continue his ascent.
First pitch between the Rays and White Sox on Monday night is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. Lowe will bat third and start in right field, while Jose Siri will head to the bench.
