Tampa Bay Rays' Standout Wander Franco to Be Formally Accused of Serious Charge in Dominican Republic
Tampa Bay Rays' shortstop Wander Franco is set to be formally charged with sexually exploiting a minor in the Dominican Republic, putting his baseball future in further doubt.
The report came from the New York Post, which translated a report from a Dominican-based paper (link included):
Authorities in the Dominican Republic are planning to present formal accusations against Rays shortstop Wander Franco that stem from an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl that began in December 2022, according to a new report.
The report in Dominican newspaper El Nuevo Diario indicated that Franco stands to be accused of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
Franco hasn't played a Major League game for the Rays since last August when he was put on administrative leave over allegations that he engaged in a relationship with a then 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic. Because of the legal situation, he hasn't returned to the US yet and there are questions about whether or not his Major League career is over at the age of 23.
He hasn't been punished by Major League Baseball yet, who is waiting for the investigation in the Dominican to conclude.
There's no report yet on what these formal charges may mean for Franco legally, but it just is another entanglement and complication for him and his baseball career.
Tampa Bay invested the biggest contract in franchise history in Franco, giving him an 11-year deal in 2021. His contract was for $182 million but is also now completely up in the air depending on his situation. He is being paid right now because he is on administrative leave.
The 23-year-old made his debut in 2021 and owns a lifetime .282 average over three seasons. He made the All-Star team in 2023 and hit .281 for the Rays, who won 99 games. He also had 17 homers, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases.
